3-day pharma research workshop commences

3-day pharma research workshop commences

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 06:29 AM Aug 22, 2025 IST
The Central Animal Facility at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research commenced a national workshop on “Laboratory Animals in Pharmaceutical Research: Ethics, Techniques and Regulations” from August 21 to 23.

Dr Digamber Behera, director of pulmonology at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, and Padma Shri awardee was the chief guest at workshop, aimed to promote responsible research.

Behera congratulated the organisers and said the use of animals in research was justified for scientific advancement. He noted animal experimentation has a long history and highlighted the “three Rs” of responsible use, namely, replacement of animals with alternative models; reduction in the number of animals used’ and refinement of procedures to minimise pain and encourage non-invasive methods.

