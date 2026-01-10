DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 3-day renewable energy expo kicks off in city

3-day renewable energy expo kicks off in city

Chief Secy says UT will get 350 e-buses over three years

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jan 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Electric Car. Photo for representation
Advertisement

UT Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad today inaugurated the 4th Edition of the Renewable Energy and Electric Vehicle (REV) Expo 2026, organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), in collaboration with CREST and Eventage at the Exhibition Ground, Sector-34. The three-day expo will showcase the latest technologies in renewable energy, solar power, electric vehicles, battery storage and charging infrastructure.

Advertisement

In his address, Prasad highlighted India’s transition towards a low-carbon and sustainable economy. He explained the critical role of renewable energy and electric vehicles in combating climate change, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and improving urban air quality. He called upon industry, academia and government institutions to collaboratively scale up clean technologies, strengthen infrastructure and create an enabling ecosystem for innovation and investments in the renewable energy and EV sectors.

Advertisement

“Chandigarh is also known as the ‘City Beautiful’ and renewable energy plays a crucial role in the city. About 150 electric buses have already been inducted into the Chandigarh Transport fleet and over the next three years, 350 new e-buses will be introduced. A total of 500 electric buses will be seen plying on the city’s roads,” Prasad added.

Advertisement

Saurabh Kumar, Secretary, Renewable Energy and Solar, UT, stressed the need for robust policy frameworks, state-level initiatives and institutional support mechanisms to accelerate the adoption of solar energy and electric mobility. He shared insights into Chandigarh’s progressive initiatives in renewable energy deployment, energy efficiency and sustainable urban development, while emphasising the importance of innovation, capacity building and public-private partnerships to achieve clean energy targets.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts