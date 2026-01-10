3-day renewable energy expo kicks off in city

UT Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad today inaugurated the 4th Edition of the Renewable Energy and Electric Vehicle (REV) Expo 2026, organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), in collaboration with CREST and Eventage at the Exhibition Ground, Sector-34. The three-day expo will showcase the latest technologies in renewable energy, solar power, electric vehicles, battery storage and charging infrastructure.

In his address, Prasad highlighted India’s transition towards a low-carbon and sustainable economy. He explained the critical role of renewable energy and electric vehicles in combating climate change, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and improving urban air quality. He called upon industry, academia and government institutions to collaboratively scale up clean technologies, strengthen infrastructure and create an enabling ecosystem for innovation and investments in the renewable energy and EV sectors.

“Chandigarh is also known as the ‘City Beautiful’ and renewable energy plays a crucial role in the city. About 150 electric buses have already been inducted into the Chandigarh Transport fleet and over the next three years, 350 new e-buses will be introduced. A total of 500 electric buses will be seen plying on the city’s roads,” Prasad added.

Saurabh Kumar, Secretary, Renewable Energy and Solar, UT, stressed the need for robust policy frameworks, state-level initiatives and institutional support mechanisms to accelerate the adoption of solar energy and electric mobility. He shared insights into Chandigarh’s progressive initiatives in renewable energy deployment, energy efficiency and sustainable urban development, while emphasising the importance of innovation, capacity building and public-private partnerships to achieve clean energy targets.