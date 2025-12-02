3-day science conclave starts at IMTECH

A three-day Laboratory Animal Science Association Conference on the theme of “Preclinical to Clinical: Connecting the Dots of Research, Animal Welfare, Drug Discovery and Pharma Innovation for Viksit Bharat” began at the Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH) here today.

The conference aims to address critical scientific and ethical intersections. In his inaugural address, Dr Sanjeev Balyan, former Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Agriculture and Jal Shakti, exhorted scientists to undertake research that is beneficial to common man and especially agriculture.

Dr Sanjeev Khosla, Director, IMTECH said there was a pressing need to develop a robust mechanism for the welfare of laboratory animals as most of the failures in any drug discovery program occur at the pre-clinical stage.