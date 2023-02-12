3 days on, mishap victim dies

Panchkula, February 11
Three days after being hit by an unidentified vehicle at the Sector 12-A/14 intersection, a 50-year-old man, who was riding a scooty, succumbed to his injuries at the PGI on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Rajiv Kumar Arora, a resident of Gulmohar City in Dera Bassi. He worked as a manager in Delhi-Himachal Goods Carrier firm at the Transport Area in Sector 26, Chandigarh.
In his complaint to the police, the victim’s brother Kamaldeep Arora stated that Rajiv left his house on February 7 at 12.30 pm and was heading towards the Transport Area via Panchkula. Kamaldeep said he was going through the same route some time later and found his brother’s motorcycle lying on the road at the Sector 12-A/14 intersection. He enquired from people at the spot and came to know that an unidentified, rashly driven vehicle had hit his brother’s scooty, causing serious injuries.
The complainant was told that passersby had taken the accident victim to the General Hospital in Sector 6. Doctors at the hospital, however, referred Rajiv to the PGI in Chandigarh after providing first aid. The victim succumbed to his injuries at 2.30 am on Saturday.
A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered against the driver of the unidentified vehicle. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the driver.
