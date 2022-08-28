3 decades on, HC stays power disconnection

Chandigarh, August 27
Nearly three decades after an electricity connection was released to a city resident, she was in for a shock. The Electricity Department ordered disconnection of the power supply on the grounds that the connection was temporary.
Coming to her rescue, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the operation of the impugned orders, subject to the petitioner depositing the dues for the electricity charges payable.
Appearing before the Bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj, petitioner Harjit Kaur, through her counsel Harmanjit Singh Sethi, contended that the connection in question was released to the resident of Sector 36 on August 8, 1995. Since then, the petitioner has been regularly paying the electricity bills.
Sethi added the order of disconnection was passed on May 30 by observing that it was a temporary connection released in the petitioner’s favour in 2016. He contended that the finding of fact recorded by the respondent authorities while disconnecting the electricity supply was factually incorrect.
Taking up the matter, Justice Bhardwaj issued a notice of motion and also notice regarding stay to the Chandigarh Administration and other respondents before fixing the case for further hearing on November 1.
