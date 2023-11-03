3 Delhi residents among 5 held for cyber fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

The police have arrested five cyber criminals in three different cases.

In a case of cheating registered on October 4, the police conducted a raid in Baranagar, West Bengal, and arrested suspect identified as Dattatreya Kundu. He was arrested on October 24.

Complainant Col Ravinder Kumar Bava, a resident of Chandigarh, reported to the police that he was using many kind of online dating apps. Once he received a call of a woman from an unknown number, who introduced herself as Tannu. She asked him if he wanted to be friends with a woman in Chandigarh. She also asked him about the age of women he was interested in. The complainant told her that he was interested in women between 25 and 30 years of age. The caller provided him a Google Pay number, which was in the name of KB Telecom. She asked him to pay Rs 2,000 for registration. Later, she sent photos of many women to the complainant. Bava selected one woman and began chats with her on the mobile phone number provided to him. Tannu asked Bava to pay Rs 10,200 for a gold card and to send money she provided another Google Pay account number. The amount was transferred by the complainant after which Tannu provided another woman’s mobile phone number. This continued till the complainant approached the police.

In another case registered on October 29, the police arrested three residents of Delhi identified as Rohit Sharma, Sahil and one woman for duping Chandigarh resident Madan in a credit card fraud.

#cyber crime #West Bengal