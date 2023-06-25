3 ‘delivery boys’ arrested with drug

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

The police have arrested three bike-borne youths and recovered 52.3 gm of heroin from them at Sector 46 yesterday. The suspects have been identified as Ganganagar residents Om Parkash (22), Satish Kumar, alias Sonu (22), and Vikas (20).

Modus operandi Suspects posed as delivery boys to supply heroin to their customers

Had been delivering drugs in the tricity for past four years

They supplied about 50 grams of drugs to clients daily

All three residents of Ganganagar in Rajasthan

The police said the suspects posed as delivery boys to supply heroin to their customers. They had been delivering drugs to their clients in the tricity for the past four years. They delivered about 50 gm of drugs daily. During interrogation, it came to light that Satish was also arrested on September 2021 and had remained in jail for almost 45 days.

A drive is being carried out in southern sectors to curb the drug trade. A police party was on patrol duty at Sector 46 when they saw two motorcycles coming from the Sector 46-47/48-49 chowk. On seeing the police party, the bikers tried to escape and collided with each other. The police apprehended them and recovered the heroin from their possession.