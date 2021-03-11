3 denied bail in extortion case

Chandigarh, August 17
The Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Chandigarh, has rejected the bail applications of sub-inspectors Sumit Gupta, Pradeep Rana and Aankur Kumar, who were arrested for conducting an allegedly fake raid at an IT firm in Chandigarh.
The CBI registered the FIR against the accused on a complaint filed by Abhishek Dogra, a resident of Ludhiana, who runs M/s Ocean Global Solutions at the IT Park. He said on May 10, 2022, six people entered his office and told him that they were from the CBI. They said there was a complaint from Interpol about Dogra’s links with terrorists and that his firm was also involved in anti-national activities. He alleged one of the officers demanded Rs 1 crore in lieu of letting him off in this matter.
The counsel for the accused said they were falsely implicated in the case.
