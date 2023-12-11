3 die in road mishap, 3 found dead on rly tracks

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 10

It was a horrible Sunday for Mohali district with seven persons dying in accidents and by suicide in Dera Bassi area today. Three persons died in a road accident at Handesra while as many were found dead on the railway tracks in Dera Bassi and Dhakoli. A 22-year-old youth reportedly hanged himself to death at Samlehari village, near Lalru.

Three unidentified youths, aged around 20, died after their motorised cart collided with a private bus near Handesra on the Ambala-Naraingarh road in the evening. The cart, laden with vegetables, was coming from Ambala side. A private bus rammed the cart, tossing it into the air. Two of the youths reportedly died on the spot while the third one succumbed at the hospital. The bus driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind.

At Dhakoli, Zirakpur, a 36-year-old migrant died after being hit by a train. The deceased, identified as Pappu, was a daily wage earner and is survived by his widow and four children — two boys and two girls.

An unidentified person died after being hit by a train at the Issapur railway gate.

A resident of Khatik Mohalla, Dera Bassi, Prakash (21), reportedly jumped in front of a train near the truck union area on the Ambala-Kalka railway line around 7:30 am.

His parents told the police that Prakash was the eldest of the three in the family and worked at a hardware shop. He got married six months ago. The police has taken action under Section 174.

22-year-old hangs self

A 22-year-old youth reportedly hanged himself with a rope from the hook of a ceiling fan in his room at Samlehari village, near Lalru. The victim has been identified as Dev Kumar. Police officials said Dev was unemployed and mentally disturbed for past sometime.

