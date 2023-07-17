3 dupe city resident of Rs 39L on pretext of job, land in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 16

Three persons have been arrested by the Cybercrime Investigation Cell of the UT police for allegedly duping a city resident on the pretext of providing him a lucrative job with work-from-home option.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep Kumar Sangwan (28) and Rakesh (28), alias Rinku, both residents of Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, and Manish Rawat (33) of Delhi.

The police said complainant Kawaljeet Singh of Sector 38 reported that he had received a Whatsapp message regarding an online part-time job from Lewis Digital Marketing.

Kawaljeet contacted the suspects who told him that he would be given a task to like and subscribe videos on YouTube and in return, he would get a share of income according to the amount invested by him. The suspects then asked the complainant to communicate through Telegram.

The complainant got tricked and deposited Rs 20 lakh in the accounts as asked by the suspects. The latter kept luring him by offering higher returns and made him transfer a total of Rs 39.53 lakh.

The complainant later realised that he had been duped. The police registered a case at the Cybercrime police station and during investigation, they found that the gang was being operated from Dubai.

The record of bank accounts operated by them was obtained and it was found that a few gang members were based in Delhi. Following this, raids were conducted and the accused were nabbed. As per the investigation, a Dubai-based man, identified as Gaurav, is the kingpin of the racket.

The police said the accused had opened bank accounts on the basis of fake identities and in the name of shell companies. Eight accounts were used by the fraudsters in which transactions run into crores of rupees.

KINGPIN IN DUBAI

Gaurav, presently based in Dubai, is the mastermind of the scam

Had served in the Merchant Navy; opened offices at many places in country

Later went to Dubai from where he has been operating the gang

