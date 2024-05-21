3 fail to submit expenditure records

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

The first inspection and reconciliation meeting with the contesting candidates regarding their election expenditure registers was held today.

The inspection was scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm. Out of a total of 19 candidates in the fray, 16 presented their election expenditure booklets along with the relevant documents and vouchers, complying with the stipulated guidelines of the Election Commission of India. The records maintained by these candidates were reconciled with the shadow registers maintained by the expenditure accounting teams.

Three candidates did not attend the inspection of expenditure registers. They will be served notices as per the provisions contained in the Compendium of Instructions on the Election Expenditure Monitoring by the Election Commission. These candidates will be given an opportunity to produce their registers for inspection and reconciliation with the shadow observation register.

The second and third inspections would be held on May 24 and May 29, respectively.

