3 foreigners, including 2 Nigerians, arrested in Chandigarh drug bust

3 foreigners, including 2 Nigerians, arrested in Chandigarh drug bust

Significant quantity of heroin, amphetamine, cocaine, along with a BMW and a Honda Accord seized in connection with two FIRs
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:49 PM Jul 26, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Police busted an international narcotics network with the arrest of three foreign nationals — including two Nigerians— and two local drug suppliers in separate cases, officials said on Saturday.

The Crime Branch team seized 50.88 grams of heroin, 67 grams of amphetamine, 70 grams of cocaine, a BMW and a Honda Accord in connection with two FIRs.

The crackdown began on July 22 when a team apprehended Imoru Damian, a Nigerian national residing in Khuni Majra, Kharar, near the Sector 43 checkpost while carrying amphetamines. He was found with 62.60 grams of amphetamine and revealed links to a larger network.

Acting on this, police arrested Okoye Nnamdi, another Nigerian national from New Delhi, and seized 35.80 grams of cocaine, 5.73 grams of amphetamine, and a Honda Accord. A third accused, Toufe Yosuof, a South African national residing in Kharar, was also arrested with 34.85 grams of cocaine.

Police revealed that all three accused were 'overstaying their visas'—two Nigerians arrived in India in 2021 on medical visas, while the third, Toufe Yosuof of Cape Town South Africa, came on business visa in 2023.

All three had overstayed their visas and were allegedly operating on instructions from handlers abroad using encrypted communication platforms like WhatsApp. Police stated the syndicate targeted tricity’s youth and relied heavily on networks formed by foreign students based in Punjab.

In a separate FIR, police arrested a notorious repeat offender, Shiva Thakur (31), and his long-time associate Jaisal Bains (29), with 50.88 grams of heroin in a BMW near Sector 45 checkpost. When stopped during patrolling, the duo refused to open the car, prompting police to break the window and recover the contraband.

Shiva, previously convicted in three NDPS cases, had served sentences of 10 and 15 years. Jaisal, a BA (Hons) English graduate, was found to be facilitating drug transactions through her personal scanner. The two had known each other since Class 11.

Police suspect Jaisal was actively involved in laundering drug money and aiding in distribution. Investigations are underway to trace their broader supply chain and financial transactions.

