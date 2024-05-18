3 fraudsters held with Rs 2.96 crore

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, May 17

The police have arrested three persons and recovered Rs 2.96 crore in cash in a case of immigration fraud.

The suspects were identified as Gurpreet Singh, Parminder Singh, a resident of Zirakpur, and Vijay, a Fatehgarh Sahib resident. The police said a laptop and two scanned copies of passports have also been recovered.

Mohali SP (Investigation) Jyoti Yadav said, “We received a tip-off that a travel agency was being run illegally near Sunny Enclave in Zirakpur. Following this, police teams were pressed into action.”

SHO Jaskanwal Singh Shekhon said a case under Sections 420 and 120B of the IPC and relevant sections of the Immigration Act was registered at the Zirakpur police station on May 16.

The suspects were produced in court yesterrday, which sent them to police remand.

Given the big seizure, the police believed a large number of customers were conned by the suspects.

The police said Gurpreet was working for a Chandigarh-based immigration firm after which he started his own enterprise about a year and a half ago. The police said the suspect, along with his two accomplices, had no registered office and they were operating from home.

