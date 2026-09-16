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Home / Chandigarh / 3 get life imprisonment in 8-year-old murder case

3 get life imprisonment in 8-year-old murder case

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:19 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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A local court has sentenced Sommy, Tarsem and a juvenile to rigorous imprisonment for life in an eight-year-old murder case.
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The case was registered on a complaint filed by Sunny, a resident of Sector 25. He told the police that on March 29, 2018, he was returning home with his brother-in-law. When they reached near a petrol pump in Sector 37, Tarsem abused them and threatened to kill them.

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The following day, Sunny was outside his house with his relative Aman when six youths allegedly attacked them. Tarsem allegedly stabbed Aman in the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital in a police vehicle but died during treatment.

The police arrested the accused during the investigation.

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The counsel for the accused argued that they had been falsely implicated in the case. The public prosecutor, however, submitted that the prosecution had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court held the accused guilty under Section 302 of the IPC and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment for life. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each convict.

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