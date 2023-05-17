3 girls flee Children’s Home, one recovered

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

Three girls reportedly escaped from Ashiana Children’s Home in Sector 15 after removing a grill on May 14, raising questions over the security arrangements. The police, however, traced one of the girls to Pipli in Haryana.

Sources said the girls aged 15 and 17 managed to remove the grill of a window with a screwdriver, broke the lock of the rear gate and fled the building.

The authorities came to know about their escape in the evening when the girls didn’t arrive for the dinner.

The police were informed about the incident. A police official said one of the girls was traced to Pipli and brought back.

“The statement of the 15-year-old girl was recorded before the Magistrate, in which she stated that as she wanted to meet her family, she escaped from Ashiana,” said a police official.

The other two girls are natives of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Meanwhile, the UT Administration has sacked two security guards.

“A fact-finding committee has been constituted and further action will be taken on the basis of its report,” said a UT official.

Ashiana is a home for children who are orphans, abandoned or are victims of crimes. It has a capacity of 180 children.

Two security guards sacked

