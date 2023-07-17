3 govt schools closed for 2 days

Mohali, July 16
The three government schools in the flood-affected areas of the district will remain closed for next few days. There will be a holiday on July 17 at Government Elementary School, Gazipur in Block Dera Bassi-1; the Government Middle School, Baroli, in Block Kurali' and Government Middle School, Mirzapur, in Block Majri, will remain closed on July 17 and 18. The rest of the schools in the district will open as usual from Monday.
