3 gunshots fired at politician’s house

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 8

Three unidentified bike-borne youths fired three gunshots at the house of Kamaljit Singh Chawla, a leader of a political party, in Kurali in the wee hours of Friday.

Before fleeing the spot, the suspects also sent a letter to him threatening him of dire consequences if he reported the matter to the police.

Chawla complained to the police, who are scanning the CCTV footage of the area.

“Members of Prince Chauhan gang are behind the attack. I have been getting threat calls for the past sometime and have informed the police about it,” said Chawla.

The Kurali City police are probing the matter.

