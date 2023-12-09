3 gunshots fired at politician’s house

Mohali, December 8
Three unidentified bike-borne youths fired three gunshots at the house of Kamaljit Singh Chawla, a leader of a political party, in Kurali in the wee hours of Friday.
Before fleeing the spot, the suspects also sent a letter to him threatening him of dire consequences if he reported the matter to the police.
Chawla complained to the police, who are scanning the CCTV footage of the area.
“Members of Prince Chauhan gang are behind the attack. I have been getting threat calls for the past sometime and have informed the police about it,” said Chawla.
The Kurali City police are probing the matter.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Trinamool MP Moitra expelled from LS in cash-for-query case
Hung by kangaroo court, she says | Disgrace to democracy: Op...
Rajnath, Khattar, Munda lead BJP observers to pick 3 CMs
Will give MLAs’ feedback to BJP parl board for final call