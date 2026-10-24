3 held as Panchkula police bust interstate cough syrup racket

The police have busted an alleged interstate racket involving the illegal sale of codeine-based cough syrup, seizing 1,000 bottles weighing around 100 kg. Three people allegedly planning to turn a Rs 4 lakh consignment into Rs 12 lakh by changing product labels and using fake bills were also arrested.

The third accused, Ganesh Saini, a resident of the Kanpur region in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested following the arrests of Rakesh Kumar and Ashish Kumar recently. Police suspect the consignment was sourced from Ahmedabad, brought to Panchkula for relabelling and intended for sale in Kolkata.

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The case came to light on October 12, when a courier company operator in Sector 25 informed the police that 10 cardboard boxes received at his office contained suspected intoxicating medicines. A team from Crime Branch-3 inspected the boxes in the presence of officials from the Drug Control and Excise departments and recovered 1,000 bottles of codeine phosphate-containing cough syrup.

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According to the Drug Control Officer’s report, the presence of codeine phosphate brought the seized consignment under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The police seized the bottles and registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Act at the Chandimandir police station.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh said the investigation revealed that the consignment had been sent to Kolkata through a courier service. However, the firm there refused to accept the boxes, denying that it had ordered the medicines or issued the bills accompanying them. The consignment was subsequently returned to Panchkula.

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Investigators suspect the accused intended to disguise the medicines as legitimate products by replacing their labels and preparing fake bills before selling them at higher prices. Police are tracing the supply chain and examining the alleged links between Ahmedabad, Panchkula and Kolkata.

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said the accused allegedly operated as an organised network to sell intoxicating medicines illegally using altered labels and forged documents. With the seized quantity falling in the commercial quantity category, the case is being treated as serious, he said.

All three accused are on police remand. Further questioning is underway to identify the source of the medicines, establish who prepared the fake labels and bills, trace the intended buyers and identify other suspected members of the network.