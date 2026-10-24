DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 3 held as Panchkula police bust interstate cough syrup racket

3 held as Panchkula police bust interstate cough syrup racket

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 10:58 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in custody of the Panchkula police on Friday.
Advertisement

The police have busted an alleged interstate racket involving the illegal sale of codeine-based cough syrup, seizing 1,000 bottles weighing around 100 kg. Three people allegedly planning to turn a Rs 4 lakh consignment into Rs 12 lakh by changing product labels and using fake bills were also arrested.

The third accused, Ganesh Saini, a resident of the Kanpur region in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested following the arrests of Rakesh Kumar and Ashish Kumar recently. Police suspect the consignment was sourced from Ahmedabad, brought to Panchkula for relabelling and intended for sale in Kolkata.

Advertisement

The case came to light on October 12, when a courier company operator in Sector 25 informed the police that 10 cardboard boxes received at his office contained suspected intoxicating medicines. A team from Crime Branch-3 inspected the boxes in the presence of officials from the Drug Control and Excise departments and recovered 1,000 bottles of codeine phosphate-containing cough syrup.

Advertisement

According to the Drug Control Officer’s report, the presence of codeine phosphate brought the seized consignment under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The police seized the bottles and registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Act at the Chandimandir police station.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh said the investigation revealed that the consignment had been sent to Kolkata through a courier service. However, the firm there refused to accept the boxes, denying that it had ordered the medicines or issued the bills accompanying them. The consignment was subsequently returned to Panchkula.

Advertisement

Investigators suspect the accused intended to disguise the medicines as legitimate products by replacing their labels and preparing fake bills before selling them at higher prices. Police are tracing the supply chain and examining the alleged links between Ahmedabad, Panchkula and Kolkata.

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said the accused allegedly operated as an organised network to sell intoxicating medicines illegally using altered labels and forged documents. With the seized quantity falling in the commercial quantity category, the case is being treated as serious, he said.

All three accused are on police remand. Further questioning is underway to identify the source of the medicines, establish who prepared the fake labels and bills, trace the intended buyers and identify other suspected members of the network.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts