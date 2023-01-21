Cyber crime: 2 BSc graduates among 3 held for duping CRPF man in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, January 20
Three suspects, including two BSc graduates, who allegedly duped a CRPF man posing as his relative settled abroad, have been arrested by the Cyber Crime Investigation Cell of the UT police.
The suspects have been identified as Faisal Ansari (22) and Nadeem Ahmad (34), both BSc graduates, and Mohammad Mazid (24), all residents of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh, currently residing at Mani Majra.
The police said complainant Head Constable Surinder Jit, a resident of the CRPF camp, Hallo Majra, had claimed he had received a WhatsApp call from an unidentified person, who claimed he was calling from Canada. The suspect's sounded similar to complainant's cousin Kuku, which made him believe it was him on the phone.
The suspect told the complainant he was sending him money and shared a "deposit receipt" of Rs 15.70 lakh. The suspect again called the complainant and asked him to transfer some amount to an agent's ailing mother. The complainant transferred Rs 1 lakh to the bank account provided by the suspect and later learnt he had been fooled as no money was transferred to his account from abroad.
The police were informed about the incident and during investigation the three were arrested from Mani Majra.
Probe carried out by cyber sleuths has revealed over Rs 1 crore was received in Mazid's account and Rs 50 lakh in accounts of the other two in less than a year. The crime proceeds were further invested in crypto currency through hawala transactions.
