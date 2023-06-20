3 held for assaulting Col in road rage

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 19

In a case of road rage, a Colonel was thrashed by three persons near the Sector 34 market.

Complainant Sukhdial Singh (58), a Sector 33 resident, alleged he was heading towards the Sector 34 gurdwara from the nearby market when he decieded to park his car on the roadside owing to a traffic jam on the section.

In the meantime, the complainant alleged, three persons in a car behind him started hurling abuses at him. He alleged the suspects pulled him out of his car and thrashed him. In his complaint, he alleged one of the suspects kicked him, while another pushed him to the ground.

The police said the suspects, identified as Mukesh (46), a resident of Dhakoli, Zirakpur; Sandeep (40), a resident of Sector 70, Mohali; and Gursharan Singh (34), a resident of Phase 10, Mohali; had been booked under Sections 323, 506 and 34 of the IPC at the Sector 34 police station. The suspects were arrested and later released on bail.