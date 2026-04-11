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Home / Chandigarh / 3 held for cheating Panchkula resident in fake US visa scam

3 held for cheating Panchkula resident in fake US visa scam

The accused duped the victim of Rs 35 lakh

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:22 PM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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The Anti-Immigration Fraud Unit of Panchkula Police has arrested three members of an organised gang involved in cheating people under the guise of sending them abroad in a Rs 35-lakh fraud case.

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The accused — Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Patiala; Pawan alias Pammi, a resident of Sector 3, Panchkula; and Satnam Singh of Pitampura, Delhi — allegedly duped Krishna Lal, a resident of Garhi Kotaha village in Panchkula, of Rs 35 lakh by promising to send his son to the United States. Police said Rs 14 lakh has been recovered from them.

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A case was registered at Raipur Rani Police Station on November 22 under Sections 370, 406, 420, 120-B and 201 of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 24 of the Immigration Act.

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According to police, the accused assured the victim that his son would be sent to the US legally and collected the entire amount in cash. The complainant was allegedly made to sell his land, and the money was taken in installments.

In December 2023, the accused claimed that the youth’s work visa had been issued. However, it later emerged that he was sent abroad illegally via the donkey route and was detained and deported back to India.

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The accused allegedly continued to mislead the victim, claiming that his son was about to reach the US. When the victim realised the fraud and demanded a refund, the accused kept delaying repayment.

During investigation, human trafficking charges under Section 370 IPC were added after their involvement surfaced. Section 201 IPC was also invoked for attempts to destroy evidence.

The accused were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is under way.

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