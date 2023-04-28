3 held for duping resident of Rs 7.25L

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

Three fraudsters, who had defrauded a city resident of Rs 7.25 lakh, have been arrested by the Cybercrime Investigation Cell.

The complainant, Balbir Singh, a resident of Sector 51, had received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number. The caller claimed that the complainant’s nephew, Jassi, who is residing in Canada, was involved in violence at a club and arrested by the police. He asked the complainant to transfer Rs 3.05 lakh to settle the matter and save his nephew, which Balbir did. He again received a call from the suspect, who demanded Rs 4.20 lakh to be paid to the club owner as compensation.

The complainant again transferred the money, only to realise later that he had been duped.

A case was registered at the cybercrime police station. During investigation, the police found Rs 4.20 lakh was credited to a bank account on the name of Chhotan Kumar (19) of Bihar. He was nabbed from West Champaran, Bihar. Later, Chhotan’s accomplices, Rahul Kumar (23) and Rahul Ram (27), were also arrested.