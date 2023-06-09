3 held for duping woman of Rs 7.80L

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

Three persons have been arrested by the Cyber Crime Cell of the UT police for duping a woman of Rs 7.80 lakh on the pretext of performing rituals to recover the money she had lent to someone. The suspects posed as healers.

The police said complainant Jasbir Kaur alleged she had lent Rs 6 lakh to a person, who later refused to return it. The complainant claimed she came across a pamphlet in which the suspects had claimed they could solve any problem through rituals.

On contacting the suspects, she was assured of getting her money back for which they would have to perform certain rituals. The suspects tricked the complainant into transferring Rs 7.8 lakh to their bank account. Realising later that she had been duped, the complainant approached the police and a case was registered.

During the course of investigation, the police gathered information about the suspects’ bank account. The account was in the name of Rajender, a resident of Meerut, but during a raid, it was found that the name and address were fake.

The police scrutinised the call detail records of the phone number mentioned in the pamphlet, which led them to suspects Azeem and his brother Afzal, both residents of Meerut. The two were arrested by a team led by Inspector Ranjit Singh. Fake documents and mobile SIM cards were recovered from them. Their questioning led the police to the third suspect, Suhaib Kureshi, also a resident of Meerut.The police said the suspects had pasted their pamphlets in different parts of the city and used to get calls from unsuspecting people facing personal issues. “The suspects used to demand money on the pretext of performing rituals and visiting shrines to solve their problems,” said a police official. While Afzal has studied up to Class IX, the other two are unlettered.