3 held for Kalka robbery

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 11

The Panchkula police have arrested three persons who barged into a house in Kalka and decamped with gold and silver jewellery items about two and a half years ago. The suspects also assaulted family members.

Those arrested have been identified as Salman and Awe Khan, both residents of Bhopur Moradabad village, and Firoz Khan of Sarayan Mohalla village, Saharanpur, and presently residing at Lahra Kamnagar village in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

The police said the victim, Sanjay Kumar of Sambhal, UP, and presently residing at a gas godown in Bad village, Kalka, had lodged a complaint stating that he, along with his family, lives in Kalka. On the night of September 12, 2020, he, along with his family members, went to sleep after having food. Around 1 am, around 5 persons jumped over the gate and entered his house, beat up the family members and locked them in a room. They stole gold, silver jewellery and papers of a motorcycle from the house.

A case was registered against unidentified suspects at the Kalka police station. The detective staff of the Panchkula police arrested the three suspects yesterday. They were sent to four-day police custody.