3 held for shooting Kharar resident

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 17

The district police have arrested three Mukerian residents, including a retired Army personnel, for allegedly shooting a Kharar resident, Kamesh Kumar, following a family dispute, on the evening of January 7.

Three unidentified persons had shot Kumar from point blank range in his car outside an eatery near Kharar around 11.10 pm, before fleeing in a car.

Three suspects in police custody.

Three empty shells were recovered from the scene. Before fleeing, the suspects had removed a GPS tracker planted in the victim’s car and fled in their vehicle, cops said.

The suspects, identified as Mukerian residents Ranjit Singh, alias Jita Fauji, 46, (ex-serviceman), Manjit Singh, alias Billa, 34, and Naveen Kumar Sharma, alias Nawi Pandit, 34, were booked under Section 302 of the IPC and under the Arms Act at the Sadar Kharar police station on January 8.

SSP Dr Sandeep Garg said: “The preliminary inquiry revealed the suspects had carried out recce of the victim’s house and car thrice.

On January 7, they fitted a GPS tracker in the car parked outside his house around 4 pm to track his location. The victim went to Ambala with his family and was followed by the suspects in a car, but they couldn’t kill him there. At night, the victim left Ambala and came with his brother-in-law to take food from a restaurant in Kharar, where they shot him in his car.”

SP (Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar and DSP (Investigation) Gursher Singh said the police had recovered a .32 pistol and the car with a fake registration plate used in the crime.

“During investigation, it has come to light the victim’s sister was having a strained relationship with her husband Harjinder Singh, who lives in Italy. Harjinder’s brother Harvinder Singh, alias Bittu, who also lives in Italy, was a friend of Ranjit. He told Ranjit that Nisha had been creating trouble for them and had filed two domestic violence complaints against them. It was being done at the insistence of Kumar, who lived in Kharar.” The brothers assured Ranjit of helping one of his members get settled in Italy and paying Rs 20-30 lakh for the killing, said the officials.

The suspects have been remanded in three-day police custody.