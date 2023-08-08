3 held for snatchings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 7

Three persons, including a juvenile, have been apprehended by the UT police for allegedly snatching a gold chain from a Sector 47 resident.

Complainant Paramjit Kaur reported that while she was returning home from market on July 29, a boy snatched her gold chain and fled in a white car. A case was registered at Sector 31 police station.

During the investigation, a police team led by Inspector Ram Rattan nabbed Ravinder Pal (22), alias Ravi, and Brijesh (19), both residents of Dharamgarh village in Mohali, and also apprehended a juvenile. The police said the suspects were also behind another snatching reported on August 4 near Sector 49. The gold chains and the car used in the crime were recovered.