3 held for theft, cycles recovered

Chandigarh: The police arrested Vivek of Behlana, Abdul Ashif and Simran, both residents of Raipur Khurd, and recovered an e-rickshaw and six stolen cycles from them. Vivek and Abdul were arrested on May 14 in a theft case registered at the Sector 19 police station. They were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.
