3 held for theft, cycles recovered

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police arrested Vivek of Behlana, Abdul Ashif and Simran, both residents of Raipur Khurd, and recovered an e-rickshaw and six stolen cycles from them. Vivek and Abdul were arrested on May 14 in a theft case registered at the Sector 19 police station. They were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.