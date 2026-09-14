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Home / Chandigarh / 3 held in Alif Laila club firing case, sent to 6-day remand

3 held in Alif Laila club firing case, sent to 6-day remand

Trio from Ferozepur held hours after shots fired at Sector 11 nightclub; police say weapon supplier next on the radar

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:29 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said those carrying illegal weapons and endangering public safety by firing at public places would not be spared under any circumstances. Image: iStock
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Panchkula Police have arrested three accused in connection with a firing incident at Alif Laila Night Club, Sector 11, here and secured six-day police remand from the court.

Police Post Sector 10 received information about the firing on September 13 and reached the spot promptly, arresting Lakhbir Singh alias Lucky, Gurpreet and Karanjit Singh, all residents of Ferozepur district in Punjab.

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According to DCP Aditi Singh, a case has been registered at Sector 5 Police Station under various Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. The accused were produced in court today, where a six-day remand was obtained.  Police said they would be questioned about the source and recovery of the illegal weapon used in the firing.

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Alif Laila club is a known nightlife venue in Panchkula. The club had earlier come under scrutiny when a joint team of drug control, food and supply departments, and police raided it along with other hookah bars in the city after recovering nicotine-mixed hookah flavours.

The incident also fits a wider pattern of firing incidents outside Panchkula’s nightlife venues. In August, police had arrested a member of the Bambiha gang for firing shots in the air outside a bar in Sector 5, Panchkula, an incident that had also involved threatening calls to the bar’s manager and was probed under IPC sections along with the Arms Act.

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Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said those carrying illegal weapons and endangering public safety by firing at public places would not be spared under any circumstances, adding that all those involved, including weapon suppliers, would be brought to justice.

Case at a glance

Incident: Firing at Alif Laila Night Club, Sector 11, September 13

Accused: Lakhbir Singh alias Lucky, Gurpreet, Karanjit Singh — all from Ferozepur, Punjab

Case: Sector 5 PS, under BNS and Arms Act

Remand: 6 days

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