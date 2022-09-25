3 held in burglary, vehicle theft cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 24

The police claimed to have solved a burglary and a vehicle theft case with the arrest of three persons. The suspects have been identified as Mohali resident Abhinav, alias Abhi (22); UP native Sahil (19); and Panchkula resident Veer Singh (44).

Om Singh, a resident of Sector 26, here, reported that he, along with his wife, left the house for daily work and his children went to school at 7:30 am. When he returned home at 3 pm, he found the locks of the main door of the house and the almirah broken.

He found the house ransacked and a gold mangalsutra, three pairs of silver anklet, a gold ring, one mobile phone, his Aadhaar card and Rs 10,000 in cash missing from the house.

The police arrested a suspect, Abhinav, in this connection and recovered the mobile phone and the silver anklet from his possession. A case under Sections 380, 454 and 411 of the IPC was registered against the suspect.

In another case, complainant Karamjit of Kaimbwala reported that he parked his car in the Sector 7 market, Chandigarh, around 4 pm on September 20. When he returned at 11 pm, he was shocked to find the car missing.

The police arrested a suspect, Sahil, in this connection. During investigation, it came to light Sahil is the son of Abrar Khan of Badayu, UP. At present, Abrar is lodged in the Model Jail, Burail. He is also a vehicle lifter and had been convicted in several cases registered at his native address.

Sahil was also found involved in three more vehicle theft cases. Sahil was released from the District Jail, Roopnagar, in August this year.

Another suspect, Veer Singh, was also arrested in this connection and the stolen car was recovered from his possession. During interrogation, three stolen motorcycles were also recovered from them.

The suspects were produced before a court, which sent them to two-day police remand. A case under Sections 379, 34 and 411 of the IPC was registered against them.