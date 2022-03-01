3 held in cross-case as two families fight

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 28

Three persons from two families, who had entered into a conflict on Saturday, have been arrested after both parties filed cases against each other at the Kalka police station.

On a complaint of Rohit, the police arrested Alisher and his son Amir Khan. A case against the father-son duo was registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police arrested Rajiv in connection with a complaint filed by Alisher against 11 persons. A case against them was registered under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

According to the police, the conflict between the two families began with a fight among their children in school. Rohit (19) claimed that his brother Ajay was beaten up by his classmate on Friday. The matter was resolved after Rohit met the boy’s father Alisher. Rohit, however, added, “On Saturday, when my brother Ajay was coming on his motorcycle, Alisher stopped him. He grabbed him by the neck and hurled abuses at him. When my mother and I went to Alisher’s house to speak about the incident, Alisher and his son Amir Khan attacked me with a spade and an iron rod. They also warned us not to come to their house again.”

An unconscious Rohit was taken to the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Kalka, from where he was referred to the Civil Hospital.

A few hours later, over 10 family members of Rohit’s family reached Alisher’s house to take revenge.

Alisher alleged, “The suspects turned up outside my house with sticks, swords and iron rods. We locked ourselves in a room to save our lives. They also damaged vehicles parked outside and windows of our house.”