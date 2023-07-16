3 held in Sohana firing case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 15

The Delhi police have arrested three suspects in the Sohana firing case.

Sources said Ankit Rana, Ankit Rathi and Lokesh had been arrested. Ankit Rathi and Ankit Maya are wanted criminals in Haryana. Both had been staying in Mohali for the past sometime.

Two brothers, identified as Suraj and Chandan, both natives of Gorakhpur, were injured after a group of four youths fired four rounds at them outside their house at Sohana village on Friday morning. Both had returned home after attending a friend’s birthday party when a group of youths entered in heated arguments with them and subsequently opened fire.

The sources said four empty shells and one live round were recovered from the spot. A case under Section 307 and 120-B of the IPC and the Arms Act has been registered at the Sohana police station.

