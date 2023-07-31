3 held under NDPS Act in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, July 30
Three persons have been arrested with drugs in the city. The police nabbed a drug peddler, Dalip Kumar (42), a resident of Panchkula, with 15.1 kg of ganja near the Circus Ground in Sector 17. The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act at the Sector 17 police station.
Another drug peddler, Ranjodh Singh (25), a resident of Tarn Taran, was arrested while possessing 10 grams of heroin at Shastri Nagar, Mani Majra. A case has been registered at the IT Park police station.
Mohan Singh, alias Babbu (40), a resident of Dadu Majra village was arrested with 18.30 grams of heroin at Sector 56. A case against him has been registered at the Sector 39 police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train
After killing his senior, the constable went to another bogi...
No law & order in Manipur; Centre must step in, restore peace: Opposition
Visiting MPs give memo to Governor, question PM’s ‘silence’
Pakistani intruder shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector
The area was cordoned off immediately after the incident and...
Monsoon fury in Himachal: Of collapsed buildings, shattered dreams
Market, houses in Rampur village extensively damaged due to ...
Sikhs in Singapore hailed for their contribution in diverse fields while retaining their culture
Deputy PM Wong said this while addressing the 75th anniversa...