3 held under NDPS Act in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 30

Three persons have been arrested with drugs in the city. The police nabbed a drug peddler, Dalip Kumar (42), a resident of Panchkula, with 15.1 kg of ganja near the Circus Ground in Sector 17. The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act at the Sector 17 police station.

Another drug peddler, Ranjodh Singh (25), a resident of Tarn Taran, was arrested while possessing 10 grams of heroin at Shastri Nagar, Mani Majra. A case has been registered at the IT Park police station.

Mohan Singh, alias Babbu (40), a resident of Dadu Majra village was arrested with 18.30 grams of heroin at Sector 56. A case against him has been registered at the Sector 39 police station.

