3 held with 5 pistols, followed Bishnoi gang

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 20

The police arrested three youths and recovered five pistols, 14 live rounds and two cars from them yesterday. They were arrested near a filling station on the Airport Road in Sohana following a tip-off.

The police believed the trio wanted to join Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg said, “Some photos of Bishnoi and video clips have been found on their phones.” The suspects, identified as Rajwinder Singh (31), a resident of Talwandi Bhai, Ferozepur district; Lovepreet Singh (28), a resident of Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur, and at present living in Zirakpur; and Pulkit Mehta (27) of Gurgaon, have been booked under Section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at the Sohana police station.

The interrogation of the suspects is going on and more important revelations are expected.

Rajwinder was booked for murder, Arms Act at Ganganagar in 2018. Lovepreet Singh is already booked under Section 212, 216 of the IPC in Gurdaspur. SP (Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar and DSP (Detective) Gursher Singh Brar said, “They were planning to carry out a major incident with weapons in Mohali.”