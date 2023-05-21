3 held with 5 pistols, followed Bishnoi gang

Mohali, May 20
The police arrested three youths and recovered five pistols, 14 live rounds and two cars from them yesterday. They were arrested near a filling station on the Airport Road in Sohana following a tip-off.
The police believed the trio wanted to join Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg said, “Some photos of Bishnoi and video clips have been found on their phones.” The suspects, identified as Rajwinder Singh (31), a resident of Talwandi Bhai, Ferozepur district; Lovepreet Singh (28), a resident of Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur, and at present living in Zirakpur; and Pulkit Mehta (27) of Gurgaon, have been booked under Section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at the Sohana police station.
The interrogation of the suspects is going on and more important revelations are expected.
Rajwinder was booked for murder, Arms Act at Ganganagar in 2018. Lovepreet Singh is already booked under Section 212, 216 of the IPC in Gurdaspur. SP (Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar and DSP (Detective) Gursher Singh Brar said, “They were planning to carry out a major incident with weapons in Mohali.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict
Claims it will destroy the Constitution
Hours after swearing-in, Karnataka Cabinet approves 5 poll guarantees
Kharge’s son among eight ministers take oath | Show of stren...
Quad to involve more nations in Indo-Pacific
Will help end conflict, PM tells Zelenskyy