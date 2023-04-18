3 hit by car in Chandigarh, driver held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A woman and her two children were injured after being hit by a recklessly driven car. The complainant alleged she was walking down the road with her children when a car hit them near Shivalik garden, Mani Majra. All three were injured and admitted to a hospital. A case has been registered and an investigation initiated. Driver Raja Kumar was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

Rs 60K stolen from house

Chandigarh: An unidentified suspect stole cash, and gold and diamond jewellery worth several lakhs from a house. The complainant alleged Rs 60,000 in cash and jewellery were stolen from the house. A case has been registered at the Maloya police station and an investigation initiated. TNS

Man stabbed, one arrested

Chandigarh: A Mauli Jagran resident has been arrested for assault. Complainant Sunny (24), a resident of Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, alleged Deepak Pandey (22) stabbed him at Mauli village. The complainant was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Mani Majra, with injuries. A case has been registered and the suspect arrested. TNS

Strawberry Fields Cup

Chandigarh: Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, will organise the annual Strawberry Fields Cup (football and basketball) from April 18 to 20. Pathways School, Gurugram; Shri Ram School, Aravali (Gurugram); Saupin’s School, Sector 32; New Public School, Sector 18; St Joseph’s School, Sector 44; St Kabir Public School, Sector 26; and the host school will be participating. TNS

Extend library timings: ABVP

Chandigarh: Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Panjab University, protested outside the Department of Laws demanding the extension of the library timings. Parvinder Negi and Himanshu Singla, from the ABVP said the final examinations were starting in May and they demanded extension of the library timings. TNS

UTCA panel of selectors

Chandigarh: The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) has announced selectors of the senior and juniors teams for the coming cricket season 2023-24. Sanjay Dhull, Yogendra Singh Bhandari and Rajeev Nayyar have been named selectors for men’s senior and under-23 teams, while Parveen Sharma, Vishwas Bhalla and Vijay Mathur have been appointed for the junior teams. Anoop Sondhi, Richa Sehgal and Kanwar Virdi will be the selectors for the women’s teams. TNS