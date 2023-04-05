3 hurt in Dera Bassi clash; 15 booked

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, April 4

Three persons, including an 80-year-old widow, were injured when 15 youths of Amlala village in Dera Bassi pelted their house with stones on Sunday evening. Two suspects were arrested while raids were on to nab others. Complainant Dharam Kaur, 80, is the grandmother of former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s daughter-in-law.

Eyewitnesses said an argument broke out between the house owners and local residents after which stones were thrown at each other. The youths later fled the scene.

Dharam Kaur and two youths were admitted to the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital.

A case has been registered against 15 Amlala residents by name under Sections 452, 427, 323, 341, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC at the Dera Bassi police station on Monday.

Former CM Channi had solemnised the “Anand Karaj” of his son Navjit Singh and bride Simrandheer Kaur at the Sacha Dhan Sahib Gurdwara in Phase 3B1 on October 11, 2021. The bride’s family belongs to Amlala village. Her father is posted as principal at the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Patiala. Her brothers Balkar Singh and Satnam Singh live in Amlala.

