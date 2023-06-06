3 in police net with 2 pistols, 80 gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 5

The district police have arrested 11 suspects in three different cases of NDPS Act, snatching and theft, and recovered two pistols, three live rounds, 300 gm heroin, 80 mobile phones and six bikes from their possession.

The Sadar Kharar police booked Ropar native Davinder Singh, alias Baba, 31; Kangra’s Ajay Kumar, 35; and Khanna native Sandeep Singh, 32, and seized 300 gm heroin, two pistols and three live rounds from them.

Davinder is facing at least nine cases of attempted murder, rioting, Arms Act and NDPS Act at different police stations. Also, Sandeep is involved in three NDPS and Excise Act cases. They were nabbed near Bhago Majra, Mohali said SSP Dr Sandeep Garg.

Further, the Balongi police nabbed Samrala resident Baljinder Singh, 32; Mansa’s Jasvir Singh, 20; Pathankot native Rajan, 31; and Phase 1 resident Nitin and recovered 43 snatched mobile phones and four stolen bikes.

Baljinder and Rajan are already booked in theft cases. “They were nabbed near Ballo Majra,” said SP (Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar. Both cases were registered on June 3.

Also, the Kharar City police have booked four suspects — Morinda residents Harmeet Singh, 30; Roshan Singh, 20; Jashanpreet Singh, 21; and Harminder Singh, 25, and recovered 37 mobile phones and two bikes. They were nabbed near the Kharar-Ludhiana road, said DSP (Detective) Gusher Singh Sandhu. A case was registered on May 30.