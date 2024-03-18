3 injured in bike accident

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 17

Three people were injured after their bikes collided head-on near Bestech Mall on Sunday. Papdi residents Pawan Kumar and Jitendra were on one of the bikes and Chajjumahra resident Vikas Kumar was riding another bike. Around 11 am, the two bikes collided. They sustained serious injuries on head and face and were taken to Phase-6 Civil Hospital from where they were referred to PGI.

