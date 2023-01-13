3 ITBP officers awarded for excellence in police training

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 12

Three Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, Deputy Inspector General Ashwani Kumar, Commandant Vikrant Thapliyal and Head Constable Ramkishan Meena have been awarded the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Police Training.

Ashwani Kumar is heading the ITBP’s National Institute for Training in Search, Rescue and Disaster Relief located at Ramgarh near Chandigarh, which is instrumental in training personnel from the uniformed forces in disaster management procedures and fine-tuning operational protocol. He was earlier posted as North-Eastern Frontier and Sector Commander, Dibrugarh and has also served in the National Security Guards, Ladakh, Kashmir and Kumaon.

Thapliyal is posted as Commandant, Basic Training Centre in Bhanu near Chandigarh. He has commanded an ITBP battalion in Chhattisgarh in anti-naxal environment and has served as an observer with the United Nations Interim Mission in Kosovo besides having a stint as an instructor at the United Nations Civilian Police Centre.

With a service of 20 years, Meena has been adjudged as excellent instructor for training ITBP recruits, especially in the field of map reading, and has earlier received several awards for his performance.

