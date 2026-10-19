Mohali police have arrested three shooters from Jalandhar, allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, for opening fire outside a Baltana-based builder’s house in an extortion bid on October 14. The assailants fired eight rounds before fleeing the spot in a car.

The extortionists had reportedly demanded Rs 5 crore from the builder in the past as well. An attack had also been carried out in March this year.

Advertisement

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi (32), a resident of village Aujla Chak in Jalandhar; Manraj Singh alias Manna (21), a resident of village Gure in Jalandhar; and Rajveer Singh (18), a resident of Chak Desraj in Jalandhar.

Advertisement

A Beretta pistol, the car used in the incident and a mobile phone have been recovered.

Mohali SSP Varun Sharma said, “The trio are allegedly shooters associated with the Arsh Pandit-led Lawrence Bishnoi gang. On October 14, at around 2.17 am, unidentified persons arrived in a car and opened fire outside the house of Ram Kumar, a resident of Ward No. 31, Baltana, Zirakpur. The accused fired around eight rounds at the main gate of the house from inside the car, which was parked on the road. Ram Kumar, the victim, is a former councillor associated with the property business.”

Advertisement

Following the incident, the victim was threatened through a video of the firing. Three audio recordings were also sent to him from a foreign-based phone number, allegedly by Arsh Pandit, demanding ransom and referring to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

A case was registered at the Zirakpur police station under Sections 308(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Police said Gopi works as a driver and has passed Class 12. No criminal case had previously been registered against him. Manraj, who has also passed Class 12, recently returned from Canada. He, too, has no previous criminal record.

Rajveer has passed Class 12 and is currently unemployed. No previous criminal case has been registered against him either.

Further investigation is underway to establish the accused’s alleged links with the gang and their respective roles in the incident.