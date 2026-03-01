DT
Home / Chandigarh / 3 juveniles booked over tree felling in Dera Bassi

3 juveniles booked over tree felling in Dera Bassi

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:05 AM Mar 13, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
More than two dozen trees have reportedly been felled in front of a commercial plot opposite Indus International Hospital along the Chandigarh-Ambala national highway.

District Forest Officer Amneet Singh has suspended a forest guard till the investigation into the matter concluded.

Dera Bassi SHO Sumit Mor said, “Three minors have been booked for cutting 25-30 trees after a complaint was received from toll employees.”

Ten trees were cut first and another ten after a few days. A purported recording of a forest guard is being probed in which he is allegedly making claims of money involved.

Environmentalists have raised concerns over the repeated cutting down of green trees on the roadside without permission. People said large-scale cutting of trees was going on unabated in the Dera Bassi area even though there had been an alarming rise in air pollution due to industrial units in the area.

Forest Department block officer Jai Singh said action would be taken against those found guilty in the probe.

Tags :
