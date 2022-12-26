3 kids, six labourers hurt in Panchkula wall collapse

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 25

Three children were among nine persons injured when a wall of an under-construction basement collapsed and fell on them at the Industrial Area, Phase 1, here today.

The injured labourers were identified as Ravi Kumar (31) and Pramod Kumar (26), who received fractures in their legs and injuries in back, Pinky (36), who received a fracture in a leg, Rinky (27), who sustained head injuries, and Jyoti (23), who received minor injuries and is in the family way. Mithlesh (5), Pihu (3) and Abhishek (3), who were playing nearby, were also injured.

The victims were natives of Chhattisgarh and presently residing at a rented accommodation in Abheypur.

The police said the incident happened around 9 am when the labourers were working on the construction of a basement at plot number 433. All of a sudden, a newly constructed wall of the basement fell on them.

Labourers working outside and people from nearby areas rushed to their help. The injured were brought out of the basement and rushed to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6. They all were discharged after treatment.

Sector 19 police post incharge Sub-Inspector Satinder, said there was no loss of life in the incident. Only four of them had sustained grave injuries while others escaped with minor injuries. “We have not received any complaint so far, but we will follow up the matter,” he added.

