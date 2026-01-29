3 killed, 6 injured as SUV collides with auto-rickshaw on Airport Road

Three persons died on the spot and six sustained serious injuries as an SUV and an auto-rickshaw collided on the PR-7 Airport Road here on Thursday evening.

The deceased were identified as 68-year-old Amrik Singh, his son Harjit Singh (35), a resident of Chuni Fatehgarh Sahib village, and brother Balbir Singh (70). Harjit was behind the wheel of the SUV when the mishap occurred. Harvinder Singh, son of deceased Balbir Singh, his wife Gaganroop Kaur, their two-year-old son Virjot Singh and one-year-old daughter Abhiroop Kaur were injured in the accident.

The auto passengers injured in the mishap were identified as Buta Singh and Shamsher Singh. They were taken to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh. Their condition is stated to be critical

The police reached the spot and brought the bodies out of the vehicle with great difficulty before shifting them to the Dera Bassi subdivisional hospital.

According to information, a speeding SUV with eight persons on board was going from Zirakpur to Mohali. When it reached in front of the Yami Jungle restaurant on the Airport Road, it rammed an auto rickshaw going ahead. After the collision, the SUV went out of control and hit a trailer parked on the roadside.

It took locals about half an hour to pull out the SUV driver trapped inside the vehicle. The accident led to a long traffic jam.