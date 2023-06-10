3 masked youths fire gunshots, realtor hurt

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 9

Three unidentified youths fired four gunshots, injuring a realtor-shopkeeper in the leg, in a suspected case of extortion at Jhampur village in Kharar on Thursday night.

The police said the victim, Rohit Gupta (40), was in the shop when three youths with their faces covered entered the shop and fired three rounds. They threatened him before leaving. The suspects fired one more round outside the shop before fleeing the spot.

SP (Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said, “The victim has been admitted to the PGI. His condition is stated to be out of danger. We are probing the matter from all angles. In the preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the victim had lodged a DDR of extortion in Chandigarh on May 11 when some youths broke the rear windshield of his vehicle and fled after threatening him.”

The police are scanning the CCTV footage of the area and questioning local residents in the matter.

A case under Sections 307, 386, 452, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Balongi police station.