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Home / Chandigarh / 3 Chandigarh MC engineers, inspector suspended for negligence

3 Chandigarh MC engineers, inspector suspended for negligence

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:31 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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The Chandigarh MC office at Sector 17. File
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Taking a serious view of negligence in the discharge of official duties and failure to ensure basic civic amenities at the Vending Zone in Sector 53, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Amit Kumar on Wednesday ordered the suspension of four officials with immediate effect.
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The action followed serious lapses in the provision and maintenance of basic amenities at the vending zone, which, the Commissioner said, reflected negligence in the discharge of assigned responsibilities.

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The Commissioner ordered the suspension of Rajbir Singh, SDE, holding additional charge of Executive Engineer, MCPH Division No. 4; Parag Raveesh, JE, holding charge of Sub-Divisional Engineer; and Gurpreet Singh, holding charge of Junior Engineer, for negligence in the discharge of their duties.

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In a separate action, Avtar Goraya, Enforcement Inspector, was also placed under suspension for negligence in performing his assigned duties.

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