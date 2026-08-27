3 Chandigarh MC engineers, inspector suspended for negligence

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The action followed serious lapses in the provision and maintenance of basic amenities at the vending zone, which, the Commissioner said, reflected negligence in the discharge of assigned responsibilities.

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The Commissioner ordered the suspension of Rajbir Singh, SDE, holding additional charge of Executive Engineer, MCPH Division No. 4; Parag Raveesh, JE, holding charge of Sub-Divisional Engineer; and Gurpreet Singh, holding charge of Junior Engineer, for negligence in the discharge of their duties.

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In a separate action, Avtar Goraya, Enforcement Inspector, was also placed under suspension for negligence in performing his assigned duties.