3 mobiles seized from jail inmates

Chandigarh, August 11

Three mobile phones and as many illegal capsules were recovered from inmates of the Model Jail at Burail.

The complainant, Amandeep Singh, Additional Superintendent (Jail), reported that an inmate, Sulakhan Singh, had gone for a hearing at the District Courts in Sector 43 yesterday.

On his return to the jail, he was checked by warder Sikander Singh, who found three illegal capsules concealed in his rectum.

Jail officials stated that during questioning, the inmate revealed that three inmates lodged in Barracks No. 8 were involved in illegal activities and they sold capsules to other inmates. He also disclosed that the trio used mobile phones in the jail.

A search was conducted by the jail staff and three mobile phones, along with batteries, were recovered from the inmates, identified as Monu, Shiva Thakur and Jaswinder Singh.