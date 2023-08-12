3 mobiles seized from jail inmates

Chandigarh, August 11
Three mobile phones and as many illegal capsules were recovered from inmates of the Model Jail at Burail.
The complainant, Amandeep Singh, Additional Superintendent (Jail), reported that an inmate, Sulakhan Singh, had gone for a hearing at the District Courts in Sector 43 yesterday.
On his return to the jail, he was checked by warder Sikander Singh, who found three illegal capsules concealed in his rectum.
Jail officials stated that during questioning, the inmate revealed that three inmates lodged in Barracks No. 8 were involved in illegal activities and they sold capsules to other inmates. He also disclosed that the trio used mobile phones in the jail.
A search was conducted by the jail staff and three mobile phones, along with batteries, were recovered from the inmates, identified as Monu, Shiva Thakur and Jaswinder Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder near border in Punjab's Pathankot
The troops open fire in self-defence, neutralising him on th...