3 months on, Chandigarh’s Bed & Breakfast scheme fails to find any takers

The UT Administration’s Bed & Breakfast (B&B) scheme, aimed at boosting tourism by offering affordable homestay options to visitors, has failed to take off. Not a single application has been received nearly three and a half months after its notification.

The Administration notified the scheme in the last week of June, paving the way for eligible homeowners to offer accommodation to tourists.

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Officials said the department had received several queries about the scheme, but no application so far. They suggested that prospective applicants might apply after meeting the prescribed norms.

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The scheme is aimed at providing tourists with a “home away from home” experience while allowing homeowners to earn income from vacant rooms. It was designed to offer affordable accommodation as an alternative to hotels and guest houses in the city.

Only residential units on plots measuring at least 500 square yards are eligible. The owner must reside on the premises, and the property must be registered as a B&B establishment with the Department of Tourism. Homeowners must comply with all prescribed conditions and obtain the necessary permissions and no-objection certificates (NOCs) before accommodating tourists.

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The scheme permits the use of eight or more rooms for B&B accommodation. The property must retain its residential appearance, with no front desks, reception areas or offices allowed. Every bedroom must have an attached bathroom, adequate ventilation and lighting, and a proper power supply. Parking space must also be available within the premises or nearby.

This is the Administration’s second attempt to introduce such a scheme. A similar initiative was launched in 2008 but was scrapped in 2009-10 following complaints and reports of irregularities.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Sector Welfare Associations, Chandigarh (FOSWAC), has opposed the B&B scheme and other commercial activities in residential premises.

FOSWAC chairman Baljinder Singh said the scheme could lead to the misuse of residential properties for commercial purposes, undermining the planned urban character of Chandigarh. He also raised concerns about the safety of families, women and senior citizens due to the continuous movement of guests. The scheme, he added, could worsen parking problems in residential areas.

Chandigarh Resident Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) chairman Hitesh Puri also opposed the scheme and urged the Administration not to permit commercial or tourist activities in residential premises.