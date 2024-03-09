3 months on, Chandigarh Police file chargesheet against two in murder case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 8

The Chandigarh Police have filed a chargesheet against two persons, Vijay Kumar, alias Biju, and Hari Parshad, in the case of murder that took place in Sector 17 here last year.

The accused, who were allegedly drunk, had allegedly hit the victim with helmets on the road leading to his death.

The police filed the chargesheet against the accused for the offence punishable under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

The chargesheet was filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Dr Aman Inder Singh Sandhu, who committed the case to the Sessions court for trial while observing that the offence punishable under Section 302 of the IPC was exclusively triable by the Sessions court.

The police had registered the case on a complaint filed by a person, named Gautam.

The complainant had stated that on November 28 last year, at about 4.30 am, he had went to the ISBT-17 to drop his brother. He saw a white car parked near Parade Ground and three boys dancing. They seemed to be in a state of intoxication.

When he was coming back, he saw two boys were beating the third boy. The assailants took out helmets from the car and hit the third boy with helmets on his face and head.

The complainant informed the police about the incident. The assailants fled on seeing him and other persons gathering at the spot. The police took the injured boy to the GMSH-16 where he died.

The deceased was identified as Abhishek Vij, a resident of Sector 24, Chandigarh. He worked with a contractor on daily wages.

As per the police, a CCTV footage procured from the spot showed Abhishek consuming liquor and dancing on the road with two other persons. An argument broke out between the trio and the other two repeatedly hit Abhishek with helmet, inflicting grievous injuries on him.

During investigation, the police arrested the accused.

After completion of the investigation, a challan was submitted in the court of CJM Dr Aman Inder Singh Sandhu, who committed the case to the Sessions court for trial.

