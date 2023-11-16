3 months on, work on Phase II of IAF Heritage Centre yet to begin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

Expansion of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre under Phase II has been stuck up as the Air force authorities are yet to give a reply in writing to the UT Administration for its maintenance. Officially named as “Indian Air Force Aerospace and Technical Centre”, the proposal of expansion of the heritage centre under Phase II was submitted in July.

The project was delayed over the maintenance of the artefacts at the heritage centre. The UT Administration wanted the IAF to take over the upkeep of the centre, as it lacked expertise. Later, the Air Force authorities in principle agreed to take over maintenance of artefacts at the centre, but are yet to submit a communication in writing to the UT Administration.

Two months after the IAF authorities submitted their proposal for the expansion of the centre at the Government Press Building, Sector 18, its maintenance responsibilities become a point of contention between the UT Administration and the IAF.

At present, Phase 1 of the centre is being handled by the UT Tourism Department. However, in July this year, the IAF had submitted an expansion plan to the UT Administration. The UT Administration sent a letter to the IAF authorities, expressing their lack of expertise in artefact maintenance and suggesting that the IAF should take this responsibility.

A senior UT officer stated that they had communicated to the IAF authorities that they did not possess the necessary expertise for artefact maintenance, and it should, therefore, be carried out by the IAF.

When the proposal was submitted, IAF officers had stated that once a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was finalised, work would begin within a month and completed within six months.

Under Phase II, the centre will have advanced technology-driven features aimed at inspiring youngsters to join the Air Force. The new wing will be constructed in an adjoining hall covering an area of nearly 13,000 sq ft. It will have a display of technology-based and electronic systems, simulators and aero engines. The project has been cleared by the IAF authorities.

On May 8, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Phase I of the Heritage Centre, which received an encouraging response.

The first phase, set up across a 15,000 sq ft hall, focuses on the history and legends of the IAF. As part of Phase 1, GNAT aircraft were displayed at the light point outside the centre.

The centre at present has eight attractions, including aircraft models, weapon display and a flight simulator. Informative exhibits such as aero engines, aircraft, kiosks, air force artefacts, machines/fixtures and screens filming achievements and personalities have been set up. Additionally, there is a souvenir shop and a theme-based café for visitors to enjoy. The centre houses five vintage aircraft, complete with cockpit exposure.

#Indian Air Force