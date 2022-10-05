 3 more held for loan app fraud in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

3 more held for loan app fraud in Chandigarh

Rs 17 lakh seized | 20 bank accounts with Rs 60 lakh frozen

3 more held for loan app fraud in Chandigarh

The suspects arrested by the UT police for online loan app fraud.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

The UT police have arrested three more suspects in the instant loan app fraud case. The suspects are Madhukar Dubey (38) and Rajesh Mathur (40), both residents of Ghaziabad, and C Chinnasamy Sellappan from Dindigul in Tamil Nadu.

A sum of Rs 17.31 lakh allegedly made by duping people has been recovered from those arrested. Also, 20 bank accounts containing Rs 60 lakh have been frozen. Further, 41 mobile phones and nine laptops have been recovered from the suspects.

The police said analyses of money flow to different bank accounts/UPI IDs suggested the amount was transferred to fake bank accounts of shell/fake companies managed by the suspects. The police have also found money laundering and pan-India hawala transactions by the suspects.

Investigations revealed the suspects were taking GST benefits by way of multiple transactions in different shell/fake companies.

"We are writing to the department concerned for further investigation. Suspicious role of some bank officials/managers has also come to the fore and we will verify this," said an official.

Further, notices have been issued to certain companies/ firms, allegedly involved in the flow of ill-gotten money, to join investigation.

On September 12, the Cyber Crime Cell of the UT police had claimed to have arrested 21 members of the gang, including a Chinese national living illegally in India, for duping people on the pretext of providing them instant online loan and extorting money.

The modus operandi involved offering victims instant loan through SMS or FB. Once clicking the link, 'Hugo Loan' app got installed, giving suspects access to victims' contacts, gallery. A small loan amount was deposited to the account. Even if the money was repaid, threat calls were made asking for more money or morphed photos would be shared with contacts.

Pan-India scam

29 of 60 suspects held from six states

1,578 linkages found across country

89 FIRs lodged across country so far

Party under radar

The president of the Bhartiya Rajnitik Vikalp Party (BRVP) has been asked to join investigation as some amount had been transferred from suspect bank accounts to the party’s account.

2 of them hawala operators

  • Madhukar Dubey made transferred Rs 30-40 cr to shell firms through hawala
  • Rajesh Mathur handled Rs 40-50 cr hawala transactions in 2-3 yrs
  • Rs 15 cr were transferred to account of C Chinnasamy Sellappan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

4 Punjabis, including 8-month-old girl, kidnapped in California; police release video

2
Nation

Ankita Bhandari had cried 'help me, help me'; who was the 'VIP' she was 'forced' to offer 'special services' to at Rishikesh resort?

3
J & K

Domestic help behind J-K DG (Prisons)'s murder arrested; initial probe doesn't point towards terror angle, say police

4
Ludhiana

Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam: Vigilance books OSD to ex-CM Capt Sandeep Sandhu; allegedly received financial benefit

5
J & K

Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah

6
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi offers Zelensky Indian mediation to end conflict with Russia

7
Trending

Video: 6 months after ex-wife Tina Dabi's 'simple' wedding, Athar Khan marries fiancee Mehreen Qazi in a lavish ceremony

8
Nation

Ten bodies spotted, four retrieved after avalanche in Uttarakhand: Mountaineering institute principal

9
Amritsar

Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur

10
Entertainment

With Neha Kakkar’s song O Sajna coming under fire, the issue of whether remixes are warranted is back. Experts share their take

Don't Miss

View All
Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies
Haryana

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies in Karnal

50 yrs on, martyr’s family still waiting to get plot ownership
Punjab

50 yrs on, martyr's family still waiting to get plot ownership

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye
Amritsar

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye

Ravana ‘stands tall’ at125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra
Haryana

Ravana 'stands tall' at 125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil
Haryana

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil

Kirpal Singh Batth’s show of strength
Sports

Punjab’s discus thrower Kirpal Singh Batth shatters National Games record

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app
Chandigarh

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, HP readies plan to boost tea plantation
Himachal

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, Himachal readies plan to boost tea plantation

Top News

25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus

Amid Amit Shah’s J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian

Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian

Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...

‘Kidnapped’ Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire

‘Kidnapped’ Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire

Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...

No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi

No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi

Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...

Uttarakhand Police release list of 28 trainee mountaineers missing after avalanche

Uttarakhand Police release list of 28 trainee mountaineers missing after avalanche

The list of trainees includes those from West Bengal, Delhi,...


Cities

View All

Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in AmritsarTribune News Service Amritsar, October 4 A woman, accused of murder, was seriously injured after her father-in-law attacked he

Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in Amritsar

Assembly in Session: Set up fire station in Civil Lines area, demands MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

This Dasehra festival, Ravana comes to holy city in green avatars

Amritsar MC notices to 125 for property tax scrutiny

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Action sought against ‘unlicensed’ portals selling medicines online

Lakhimpur Kheri killings: No justice, Central Govt's effigy burnt in Bathinda, Mansa

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Air Force Day: 80 IAF aircraft, five display teams to set Chandigarh skies on fire

Air Force Day: 80 IAF aircraft, five display teams to set Chandigarh skies on fire

Kirron Kher clarifies after mask video with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann goes viral

395 dengue cases in Chandigarh so far, early rain to blame for uptick

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 chemist moves court against fresh notice

After muted Dusshera for 2 years, Chandigarh plans it big now

Delhi-Kullu air travel cheaper from Oct 11

Delhi-Kullu air travel cheaper from Oct 11

Delhi L-G orders inquiry into AAP govt's free power scheme

AIIMS cracks the whip, no cellphones for OPD front-desk staff

Jalandhar MC chief meets health officials, seeks report on waste mgmt

Jalandhar MC chief meets health officials, seeks report on waste mgmt

Jalandhar MC yet to start fogging in slums

National Games: 25-yr-old Twinkle shines in athletics with silver

1,731 MT paddy procured in Nawanshahr mandis

Dual constitution case: Court rejects SAD plea challenging jurisdiction

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod

Delhi man alleges wife, daughter kidnapped by city resident

Man dupes cousin of Rs 1.69L, booked

Flying squads to check illegal inflow of paddy in region

Catching criminals to reuniting families, PCR staff doing it all

ADGP Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines’ security

ADGP Arpit Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines' security

Patiala police book DSP for 'raping' tenant

Swine flu toll mounts to 21 in Punjab

Private hospitals, labs encroach on public roads in Patiala, commuters suffer

Patiala health officials raid sweets shops, collect six samples