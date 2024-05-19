3 most wanted among 87 held

Panchkula, May 18
The police have recovered Rs 1.36 crore and arrested 87 bail jumpers, including the three most wanted individuals, since the implementation of the model code of conduct. Police officials said the department was keeping a strict vigil on all district and state border points in view of the General Election.
A police official said, “We have recovered Rs 1.36 crore and 3,520 litres of liquor and arrested 87 bail jumpers, including three most-wanted criminals. The police have also seized 33.57 kg of illegal narcotics, 55.68 g of heroin, 2 kg of ganja, 600 g of hashish, 150 g of opium and 455 plants of opium.”
The police have also issued a special helpline number (7087081177) for residents to send information about any kind of criminal activity.
